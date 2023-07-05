Spotted: Bulb outs at Menlo Avenue near Draeger’s

In a pilot program, temporary bulb outs have been installed at the crosswalk at Menlo Avenue between Draeger’s and the supermarket’s parking lot across the street.

According to the Menlo Park Police Department, this is the city’s most dangerous intersections for pedestrians with 10 collisions reported from 2015 and 2022, with four of those last year.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023