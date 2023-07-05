Spotted: Bulb outs at Menlo Avenue near Draeger’s

by Linda Hubbard on July 5, 2023

In a pilot program, temporary bulb outs have been installed at the crosswalk at Menlo Avenue between Draeger’s and the supermarket’s parking lot across the street.

According to the Menlo Park Police Department, this is the city’s most dangerous intersections for pedestrians with 10 collisions reported from 2015 and 2022, with four of those last year.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023

2 Comments

Omar July 05, 2023 at 1:10 pm

Good! It would be nice to have a safe crossing in front of the store to the park as well. Cars tend to speed through there

Marge July 05, 2023 at 2:19 pm

I think this intersection needs a traffic light. Anything short of that is unlikely to make it less dangerous.

