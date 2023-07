Peanuts Naturally Science Festival takes place on July 11

Come to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, July 11 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm for an afternoon of fun and learning on as the library lawn turns into a hands-on science center for students in Grades K-6

The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is returning to Menlo Park with its environmental science festival: a host of fun, engaging nature-related art and science activities just for elementary schoolers.