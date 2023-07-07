Spotted: Lamb sausage among the newer options at Canteen

Since Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel of Camper fame opened Canteen in Menlo Park’s Springline Development in January, the menu has continued to expand.

There are still more than a dozen snacks/small bites available but a range of other larger options.

Favorites last night were the fried Half Moon Bay Brussel Sprouts and Gambrel’s Lamb Sausage served with sweet corn (pictured).

Canteen, located at 550 Oak Grove Avenue, is open Monday through Saturday from 5:00 pm to 9:00ish.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023