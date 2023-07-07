Spotted: Lamb sausage among the newer options at Canteen

by Linda Hubbard on July 7, 2023

Since Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel of Camper fame opened Canteen in Menlo Park’s Springline Development in January, the menu has continued to expand.

There are still more than a dozen snacks/small bites available but a range of other larger options.

Favorites last night were the fried Half Moon Bay Brussel Sprouts and Gambrel’s Lamb Sausage served with sweet corn (pictured).

Canteen, located at 550 Oak Grove Avenue,  is open Monday through Saturday from 5:00 pm to 9:00ish.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search