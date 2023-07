Steve Chaney and Corny Crow at Summer Puppetry Festival on July 9

The Corny Crow Show will have the whole family laughing at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Sunday, July 9, from 11:00 to 11:45 am.

Steve and Corny (and friends) are joining the storytelling festival in-person for the first time with their unique, very comical, act. Learn about the various forms of puppetry as you laugh at their antics, see a magic trick or two, and even watch Steve juggling with Corny.