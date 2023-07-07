Summer concerts return to Menlo Park starting on July 12

Get ready for another summer of music and fun at Fremont Park and Karl E. Clark Park with the City of Menlo Park Summer Concert Series.

The popular music in the park series returns again this year with weekly performances throughout the months of July and August with a variety of musical styles: R&B, Classic, Rock, Latin Blues, Southern Soul, Disco and Pop. All concerts start at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free. So grab you lawn chairs and and blankets and bring your family and friends.

Here is the schedule and bands:

July 12, Luv Bomb, Classic Soul/R&B – Fremont Park

July 19, Night Owls, Top 40s – Fremont Park

July 26, Fog City Swampers, Classic Rock – Fremont Park

August 2, Curley Taylor, Zydeco – Fremont Park

August 9, Arena Band, Classic Rock – Fremont Park

August 11, Tebo Muzik, Soul & Funk – Karl E. Clark Park

August 16, The Sun Kings, Beatles Tribute – Fremont Park

August 18, Busta Groove, R&B & Motown – Karl E. Clark Park

InMenlo file photo from 2018