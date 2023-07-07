Summer concerts return to Menlo Park starting on July 12
Get ready for another summer of music and fun at Fremont Park and Karl E. Clark Park with the City of Menlo Park Summer Concert Series.
The popular music in the park series returns again this year with weekly performances throughout the months of July and August with a variety of musical styles: R&B, Classic, Rock, Latin Blues, Southern Soul, Disco and Pop. All concerts start at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free. So grab you lawn chairs and and blankets and bring your family and friends.
Here is the schedule and bands:
July 12, Luv Bomb, Classic Soul/R&B – Fremont Park
July 19, Night Owls, Top 40s – Fremont Park
July 26, Fog City Swampers, Classic Rock – Fremont Park
August 2, Curley Taylor, Zydeco – Fremont Park
August 9, Arena Band, Classic Rock – Fremont Park
August 11, Tebo Muzik, Soul & Funk – Karl E. Clark Park
August 16, The Sun Kings, Beatles Tribute – Fremont Park
August 18, Busta Groove, R&B & Motown – Karl E. Clark Park
InMenlo file photo from 2018
Leave a Comment