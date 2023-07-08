Effie Zilch joined by Miko Marks performs at Filoli on July 9

San Francisco-based rock and roll band Effie Zilch (pictured) performs with special guest and country music singer-songwriter Miko Marks at Filoli on Sunday, July 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Sounds of the 60s and 70s come to life and remain forever in the foreground of their music with messages of healing, motivation, love, loss and other themes of nature.

Buy tickets. Members receive a 20% discount. Sign in once you’ve added tickets to the shopping cart.