Effie Zilch joined by Miko Marks performs at Filoli on July 9

by Linda Hubbard on July 8, 2023

San Francisco-based rock and roll band Effie Zilch (pictured) performs with special guest and country music singer-songwriter Miko Marks at Filoli on Sunday, July 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Sounds of the 60s and 70s come to life and remain forever in the foreground of their music with messages of healing, motivation, love, loss and other themes of nature.

