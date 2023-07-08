Menlo Park teens travel to South Korea for the World Choir Games — and bring back Gold

The HD choir of Palo Alto-based all-girls choir iSing Silicon Valley recently won two gold medals at the World Choir Games in South Korea, Especially notable was that they won the Grand Prize in the Musica Sacra a cappella category.

The World Choir Games is the world’s biggest international choir competition. ISing’s HD choir competed against champion choirs from across the globe to win the gold medals and grand prize.

The internationally-recognized iSing HD choir includes many Menlo Park youth including Madeleine Chen, Claire Comerford, Caroline Connaghan, Chloe Kummerer, Emma Marquardt, and Caroline Rose.

Photo is © Choi Yongbin