Menlo Children’s Center preschool is open for enrollment

Menlo Children’s Center is currently enrolling children 18 months through preschool. The Menlo Children’s Center is a licensed year-round early care and education center operated by the City of Menlo Park.

Menlo Children’s Center aims to create community by providing lifelong learning opportunities and social activities that foster personal growth and overall community well-being. The Menlo Children’s Center recognizes each child and their family’s individuality through enriching and physical activities.

For more information, visit the Menlo Children’s Center webpage or call 650-330-2260 to schedule a tour.