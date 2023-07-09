Pablo is familiar face at Left Bank as restaurant celebrates 25th anniversary

Left Bank is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary in Menlo Park this month, and for all of those years Pablo has been there, working as a busser.

“There were so many people that first day,” he told us through an interpreter, adding that the restaurant is now a second home to him.

Over the years, he’s spotted a range noted athletes and politicians including Joe Montana and Jerry Rice along with Meg Whitman and Joe Biden when he was Vice President in the Obama administration.

He and his wife have raised two children and now have a 19-year-old granddaughter. Because his free time is limited, it’s family he focuses on in his spare time.

There is one passion in his life — soccer — and he attended the CaliClasico Major League Soccer match at Stanford Stadium earlier this months between the San Jose Earthquakes and the L.A. Galaxy.

Pablo will be on hand the Left Bank celebrates its anniversary along with Bastille Day from July 14-16 with special menu and festivities.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023