Next Global Language Storytime features Tagalog on July 14

Kababayan Kids is coming to the Menlo Park Library to present a Tagalog/English bilingual storytime on Friday, July 14, at 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy songs, stories, Tagalog vocabulary and a craft. Best for children in preschool through Grade 4, with their families.

Tagalog is one of the main languages of the Philippines and is one of the top most spoken languages in California.