Cindi Sears plays host to TheatreWorks visiting actors and staff

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley opens its doors to actors, directors, designers, and other theatre makers from around the world. As leader of the company’s Volunteer Artist Hospitality Committee (VAHC), Portola Valley resident Cindi Sears and her team welcome them into the TheatreWorks family, creating a home away from home for the artists and staff.

Cindi coordinates an impressive array of food throughout the production cycle from start to finish, including design meetings, tech week, opening night, and closing night.

“Two colleagues, Barbara and Terry, are our phenomenal bakers. Another one, Tracy, and I provide the savory, fresh fruits, and vegetables. We donate time and ingredients.”

Cindi moved to Portola Valley in 1996, returning to the Peninsula where she was born after living for a time in Southern California. She discovered TheatreWorks in 2011 and has been an active volunteer since 2014.

“One Saturday night I wanted to go to a play and chose a TheatreWorks production of Clementine, about the New Orleans hurricane and its effect on the Ninth War,” she recalls. “I was absolutely blown away — and got hooked!”

TheatreWork’s New Works Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary in August.

“This year we’re putting together a New Works 20th anniversary cookbook,” says Cindi. “Giovanna Sardelli, (New Works Director and recently appointed Interim TheatreWorks Artistic Director) asked 140 writers who have participated in the festival to submit recipes. The writers are all over the country — who knows what we’ll get!”

Photo of Cindi in front of painting representing theater by Robb Most (c) 2023