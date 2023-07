Spotted: Summer cocktail at Menlo Tavern

Nothing says summer like tropical flavors. Coconut, pineapple, macadamia are huge tropical flavors — and so happen to be parts of a Piña Colada. However, have you had it the Menlo Tavern way, martini style?

“Kokomo”, creation of bartender Ron Manlapid (one of our favorites!), is made up of Tito’s, Macadamia liquor, pineapple, coconut milk, topped with toasted shredded coconut.