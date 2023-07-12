Bastille Day celebration at Left Bank and Bistro Vida on July 14

On Friday, July 14, at Left Bank Brasserie in Menlo Park — on the occasion of its 25th anniversary — the spirit of Bastille Day will be most apparent with rustic, authentic French additions to the restaurant’s lunch, dinner and beverage menus, plus festive blue, blanc and rouge decorations, staff ensembles and costumes, “Let them Eat Cake!” complimentary petit fours, photos with Marie Antionette, and a favorite French Revolution costume gift card raffle.

The celebration will continue on July 15 and 15. On July 15, there will be a face painter and a balloon artist from 12:00 to 3:00 pm and on July 16 there will be live music from 12:00 to 3:00 pm

Neighboring restaurant Bistro Vida will also have a special Bastille Day menu on July 14 with French music playing from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018