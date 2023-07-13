Hiking, open studios and lunch at Djerassi on July 15

Come to Djerassi this Saturday 7/15 at 9:30 am for one of its renowned sculpture hikes and immerse yourself in the nature of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Led by Dale and Alexander Djerassi, as well as our very own Danny Goldberg, the hike will take you through the Djerassi Program’s breathtaking land and show you the art it has inspired.

Come for the hike, stay for the Open Studios! After a lunch prepared by Djerassi Program chef, meet our current Leonardo@Djerassi artists-in-residence, see their workspaces, and hear panels, readings, and more. Synthesis in Motion: Art + Science in Nature will be a unique experience of collaboration and exploration you won’t want to miss – get your tickets today!

Photo by Riggy Rackin (c)2017; used with permission