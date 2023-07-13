Music with the Carlitos Medrano Trio on July 15

by Contributed Content on July 13, 2023

On Saturday, July 15, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, the Carlitos Medrano Trio will fill the Belle Haven Branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library with beautiful sounds, as they take us on a musical journey of Cuba.

Carlos Medrano, born in Havana, Cuba, began his musical studies by teaching himself to play Bongos and Congas using traditional Cuban music, with Rumba as his guide. His musical education included studying under famous international Cuban percussionists, and playing in several Big Bands.

Since arriving to the U.S. in 2008, Carlitos has performed for the San Jose Jazz Festival, San Francisco Carnival, San Francisco Cuba Caribe Festival, Russian River Jazz and Blues Festival, Yoshi’s Jazz Club, and many more.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

