Artist Massimo Mazzon holding open studio on July 15

Emails artist Massimo Mazzon: “I am holding an Art Open Studio in Menlo Park (413 Central Ave.) on Saturday, July 15, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. This event is a celebration of creativity and artistic expression, providing an opportunity for art enthusiasts of all ages to explore a world of captivating artwork. I believe that showcasing local talent is vital for fostering a vibrant artistic community, and I would be grateful for your support in spreading the word about this event.”