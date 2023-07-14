Artist Massimo Mazzon holding open studio on July 15

by Linda Hubbard on July 14, 2023

Emails artist Massimo Mazzon: “I am holding an Art Open Studio in Menlo Park (413 Central Ave.) on Saturday, July 15, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. This event is a celebration of creativity and artistic expression, providing an opportunity for art enthusiasts of all ages to explore a world of captivating artwork. I believe that showcasing local talent is vital for fostering a vibrant artistic community, and I would be grateful for your support in spreading the word about this event.”

Events
