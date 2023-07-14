Caltrain to suspend weekend rail service for electrification

Caltrain is currently electrifying its corridor to provide passengers with greener, faster and more frequent service. To finish critical electrification construction and testing in time to begin passenger service in 2024, Caltrain will suspend rail service in select areas on weekends throughout the year. Upcoming shutdowns will occur between Hillsdale and Palo Alto during the weekends of July 15-16 and July 22-23.

Caltrain encourages riders to seek alternative transit options if they would better suit their transportation needs. Bus bridge service will be available to Caltrain-dependent riders, but passengers should expect delays and longer travel times. Please allow up to 60 minutes extra travel time due to the bus bridges. For passengers accessing Caltrain from the Menlo Park station, the stop for the bus bridge will be located on Merrill Street, near Santa Cruz Avenue.

Visit the Caltrain status (caltrain.com/status) webpage for the latest information about weekend impacts. Weekday service will not be affected.

For more information about Caltrain’s weekend schedule, visit the Caltrain schedules (caltrain.com/schedules) webpage.