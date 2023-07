Spotted: Fun at Peanuts Naturally Festival at Menlo Park Library

The Charles M. Schulz Museum Peanuts Naturally Festival returned to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, July 11, turning the library lawn into a hands-on science museum for students in Grades K-6.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023