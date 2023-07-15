Back to the Garden with Laurie R. King at Filoli on July 16

A magnificent house, vast formal gardens, and a golden family that shaped California — sound familiar? Author Laurie R. King shares the inspiration and writing process behind her latest mystery, Back to the Garden, at Filoli on Sunday, July 16, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm..

Stories in Bloom programs are free with Filoli admission; reservation required due to limited space. Please book your admission tickets along with your Stories in Bloom reservation with the tickets this link.