Community Collaboration: Heat-pump water heater workshop one July 17

Wondering what’s so great about heat-pump water heaters and why many people are converting from polluting gas-powered devices?

Attend a Monday, July 17 Community Collaboration online webinar from 7:00 to 8:30 pm in partnership with Menlo Spark and the 350 Silicon Valley Menlo Park Climate Team to learn about this tried and true technology’s many benefits and how to affordably install one in your home.

Featured speakers:

Tom Kabat, Energy & Electrification Expert

Reuben Veek, Sunwork

Rebecca Lucky, City of Menlo Park

John McKenna, 350 Silicon Valley

Registration link

The workshop is free with registration. A recording will be available following the workshop.