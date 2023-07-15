Community Collaboration: Heat-pump water heater workshop one July 17
Wondering what’s so great about heat-pump water heaters and why many people are converting from polluting gas-powered devices?
Attend a Monday, July 17 Community Collaboration online webinar from 7:00 to 8:30 pm in partnership with Menlo Spark and the 350 Silicon Valley Menlo Park Climate Team to learn about this tried and true technology’s many benefits and how to affordably install one in your home.
Featured speakers:
- Tom Kabat, Energy & Electrification Expert
- Reuben Veek, Sunwork
- Rebecca Lucky, City of Menlo Park
- John McKenna, 350 Silicon Valley
The workshop is free with registration. A recording will be available following the workshop.
