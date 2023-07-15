Duran Duran will play special benefit concert at The Guild

Duran Duran has announced a special one-off benefit concert for the UK-based charity The Cancer Awareness Trust, following news that their friend and former band-member, guitarist Andy Taylor, had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2018.

Details of Andy’s diagnosis reached the band just days before their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November, since which time they have been made aware of a revolutionary life-extending treatment that they will be funding for cancer patients such as Andy.

The benefit will take place on Saturday, August 19, at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park — an intimate venue (much loved by locals) whose Doing Good At the Guild programming benefits a number of artist charities. General on-sale ticketing begins Wednesday, July 19 at noon PT; ticket pre-sale for members of the Duran Duran VIP Fan Community will be available on Monday, July 17 at noon PT.

“We are heading to Northern California, to play many of the songs that we wrote together with our dear friend, Andy Taylor, to help him and others in their fight against prostate cancer. It is the right thing to do,” says singer Simon Le Bon.