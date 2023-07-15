Teen BuJo Workshop set for July 16

Teens (grades 6-12) get a free bullet journal and a fun kick-start at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Sunday, July 16. from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Bullet journals are hot right now, and for good reason: each one is unique, because of its user! A BuJo can be a to-do list, a journal, an organizational tool, a values inventory, a repository of dreams or goals.

Workshop leader Mia Balingit will bring you a bullet journal to call your own, and get you started on making it truly your own. You’ll cover the basics of how to set up, maintain, and set up your bullet journal spread to make your BuJo journey less intimidating.