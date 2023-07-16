Menlo Park Library hosts Library Adventure on July 18

Suit up for adventure and discover the secrets of the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, July 18.

Drop in any time between 6:30 and 7:30 pm — and choose your quest! This all-ages evening features guided tours and self-led challenges at three levels of difficulty. The more challenges you complete, the better the prizes you may win!

Come in costume if you life. Be sure to pop into the photo booth before you head out into the night.

This free adventure received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.