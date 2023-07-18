Wildmind Science Learning presents Wild Neighbors on July 20

Wild animals are returning to the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, July 20 from 10:15 to 11:00 am.

Science educators from Wildmind Science Learning are bringing some of their resident animal ambassadors for a very special assembly. The species represented are ones who make their homes not so far from our own.

Discover our amazing animal neighbors who live throughout the hills and valleys of our state. From the elusive red fox to the remarkable peregrine falcon, these wonderful animals are some of nature’s best.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.