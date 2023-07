Mitchell Johnson to give artist’s talk on July 20

Mitchell Johnson will be giving an artist talk on Thursday July 20, from 5:30-6:30 pm, at 229 Hamilton Avenue in Palo Alto where his paintings are on exhibit. (The location is the former Pace Palo Alto Gallery.)

The gallery is open daily, noon-6:00 pm until Aug 3. Request a digital catalog by email: Mitchell.catalog@gmail.com.