Spotted: Magical now-they’re-here, now-they’re-not flowering plant

by Linda Hubbard on July 20, 2023

Our neighbor Kay gave us a heads up about a flowering plant in her front yard near Oak Knoll School, visible from the street.

“The purple flowers to the right of the front walkway all bloom together in one day — and then die in that day. Then they wait a few days (or a week) and bloom and die again. They’re called Neomarica [Walking Iris]. Fun to be on the lookout!”

We got lucky Tuesday morning!

Photo by Dennis Nugent (c) 2023

