Sustain-A-Palooza! is free online event on July 21

Sustain-A-Palooza! is a free online event that will be held on Friday, July 21, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. See the agenda and register.

Sustainable Silicon Valley’s Sustain-A-Palooza! celebrates sustainable living, spanning healthy food, water and air to heat-pumped homes and rain gardens in a regenerative Bay Area.

Learn ways to improve the energy efficiency and the indoor air quality of your home by transitioning away from fossil fuel appliances to clean energy sources. Get guidance on making energy savings plan and finding financial incentive programs available now and rolling out later this year. Get tips on home energy audits, heat pump HVAC systems, water heaters, and induction cooktops. Get up to speed on finding approved service providers to make your transition happen.

As our weather continues to grow more extreme, learn about integrating water conservation and efficiency into your way of life. Discover ways to manage usage and storm water inside and outside your home. Experts from local water companies will share details about water-saving tips, products, and rebate programs.

For foodies and the inner child in all of us, there is an overview of sustainable food and an entertaining, eco-story reading for all ages to complete the circle.