Burma Love and Barebottle are open at Springline in Menlo Park

An extension of Burma Love’s family of restaurants, the well-known San Francisco destination opened in Menlo Park at Springline on Wednesday (7/19).

The restaurant, which will be open Sun.-Thurs. from 4:00-9:00 pm and Fri.-Sat. from 4:00-9:30 pm, will offer its famous Tea Leaf Salad (pictured), Samusa Soup, and Classic Mohinga along with seafood plates and exclusive bar menu which includes Burma Ale and specialty Burmese and Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails.

With taprooms across the Bay Area, Barebottle opened Thursday (7/20) at Springline. This location will offer its own roasted coffee, wine and — of course — home-brewed beer.

Note: Barebottle Brewing Company will be setting up a Barebottle Truck later in the summer, bringing Barebottle favorites to Springline’s Plaza.

Photo at Barebottle by Robb Mom (c) 2023