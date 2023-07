Magic and fun with Chiquy Boom on July 23

Chiquy Boom’s Magic and Music Show is a bilingual event full of fun for children and families. It will take place on Sunday, July 23, from 11:00 to 11:45 am at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library.

Play, dance and have fun in English and Spanish with Chiquy Boom.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.