Photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice talks about The Super Parents on July 25

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice is coming to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, July 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm to discuss her work.

This summer, Menlo Park Library is hosting the special traveling exhibition The Super Parents: Caring for Children with Special Needs. In producing this project, The Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health sought out Pultizer-winning veteran San Francisco Chronicle photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice.

Deanne shadowed 10 families living throughout California — from rural farms, to large urban centers, to the suburbs surrounding Silicon Valley — who provide care every day and every night for their children with special needs.

Deanne will talk about her experience meeting and documenting the families portrayed in this exhibition.

On view through August 13, the exhibit was produced by Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health, and is being traveled by Exhibit Envoy.

Photo by Deanne Fitzmaurice (c) 2023