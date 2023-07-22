Bistro Vida hosts fundraising dinner in advance of Duran Duran at The Guild
In advance of the Duran Duran benefit for Cancer Awareness at the Guild, Bistro Vida is hosting a fundraising dinner the same evening (August 19).
Emails Ali Esafy: “We’ll be offering a three-course Prix Fixe menu starting at 5:00 pm for $100 per person. Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Awareness Trust.”
Ali says he expects the dinner to sell out, so reservations are recommended — (650) 462-1686.
Josephine Kamin July 22, 2023 at 1:56 pm
Fabulous