Bistro Vida hosts fundraising dinner in advance of Duran Duran at The Guild

by Linda Hubbard on July 22, 2023

In advance of the Duran Duran benefit for Cancer Awareness at the Guild, Bistro Vida is hosting a fundraising dinner the same evening (August 19).

Emails Ali Esafy: “We’ll be offering a three-course Prix Fixe menu starting at 5:00 pm for $100 per person. Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Awareness Trust.”

Ali says he expects the dinner to sell out, so reservations are recommended — (650) 462-1686.

Josephine Kamin July 22, 2023 at 1:56 pm

Fabulous

