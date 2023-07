Fog City Swampers perform at Fremont Park on July 26

The Fog City Swampers, who have been rocking Northern California and beyond since 2003, will be at Fremont Park on Wednesday, July 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The band puts on a high-energy show that’s sure to get people moving on the dance floor. If you like live music, come on down and be a part of the swamp show!