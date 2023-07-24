Attend Green@Home workshop to learn about electrification on July 27

by Contributed Content on July 24, 2023

Acterra is hosting a new Green@Home workshop on Thursday, July 27, at 6:00 pm.

Join virtually for a presentation on electric HVAC space heating and cooling followed by Q&A.

With federal and local entities generating new incentives to electrify, now is the ideal time to learn how you can improve your home comfort and energy efficiency while saving money — and getting off of fossil fuels. Hear from an energy solutions expert — Tom Kabat — and bring your questions to help launch your own electrification journey.

Peninsula Clean Energy, sponsor of the event, will have a representative in attendance who can speak to the specific electrification rebates and programs offered to San Mateo County residents.

Register now for this virtual event:

