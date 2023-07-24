Menlo Park Kiwanis Club awards $60,000 In scholarships to Menlo-Atherton High School graduating seniors

On July 18, The Kiwanis Club of Menlo Park awarded $60,000 in scholarships to six Menlo Atherton High School seniors who are college bound this fall. Family and friends of the scholars attended an awards luncheon at Allied Arts Guild.

“This outstanding group of students has not only excelled academically, but they have been involved in many community service projects, too. In addition, they have committed themselves to continuing community service in the years to come,” said Louise DeDera, Kiwanis Club president.

These six join many other Menlo Atherton High School students who have received scholarships from the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club for more than 40 years. Almost $1.2 million has been awarded to local students during the lifetime of the Club’s scholarship program. Several named scholarships have been endowed by past members of the Club, and those, plus other fundraising activities have enabled the club to award scholarships and other grants to community organizations each year.

Shown here are Alyssa Hernandez, Vinca Lopez Molina, Ariana Mendoza, Jenna Menifee, and Theodore Weiker. Not pictured is Margaret Donald who will receive her award in August. The schools chosen by these winners are USC, Fresno State, San Jose State, UC Davis, NYU, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.