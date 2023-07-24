Spotted: Construction at Oak Knoll school

Principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki was good enough to reply to our inquiry about the construction underway at Oak Knoll School even though she’s officially on summer break. She emailed:

“Our Transitional Kindergarten (TK) classroom modernization is happening in rooms K1 and K2. We have significantly increased our early learning at Oak Knoll with two Early Learning Center (ELC) classrooms — and now two TK classrooms as well.

“There is additional work in the sidewalk for carline to add another entry ramp.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023