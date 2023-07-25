Register your 2023 National Night Out block party in Menlo Park

The 40th Annual National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

In communities and neighborhoods throughout Menlo Park and the nation, neighbors join together in a combined effort to:

All block parties and events for National Night Out must be registered through the Police Department. Complete the online registration form for your party/event. For all parties and events that involve street closures, an online special events permit form is also required.

Please complete one or both of these forms, as needed, to participate and be recognized as a 2023 National Night Out event.

Note: Atherton’s National Night Out will be held at Holbrook Palmer Park.