MPHA is hosting a Victorian Days Walking Tour on July 29

The Menlo Park Historical Association is hosting a Victorian Days Walking Tour of Menlo Park on Saturday, July 29, beginning at 10:00 am, led by MPHA Historian Bo Crane.

The tour is free and open to the public. The mile-and-a-half tour will cover Victorian era residences built between 1892 and 1905.

Meet at the historic Menlo Park train depot (built in 1867), 1129 Merrill Street. Bring your own water and sun protection. The mainly flat tour will use public sidewalks.

No RSVP is required. Questions can be directed to mphistorical@yahoo.com.

Home shown is at 1249 Mills, which was built in 1898 by John MacBain, known as “Honest John.” He served on the Board of Supervisors and built a number of mansions in Atherton and Hillsborough.