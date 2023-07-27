Poem: Sunrise Over Burgess Pool

Yawning sky stretches over waking waters

as I wrestle

on the banks of dream-time

with quixotic blues

and wonder if shadows will reign

over our foggy Earth-brains

forever

or if the sun,

doodling in yellow highlighter,

will one day write a code

for universal peace.

A train of roaring doubts

nearly derails me,

then fades into the distance

as my swim-capped head

bows down, at last,

to the Muse of the Crystalline Deep.

Immersed in liquid rainbows,

dancing on the temple tiles below,

suddenly I am a mercreature,

a sea-star,

a submarine with goggles,

and the sparkle of sunken treasure chests

slowly opening at the bottom

of a clear-quartz pool

ignites bubbles of joy.

Trembling, my cupped hands cradle

ancient pearls, long-hidden,

as I float towards a beaming sun.

Standing dripping at last

on the banks of a New World,

I bless these resurrected temple jewels

while the train of destiny

sounds a strident horn.

Galaxy Starborn (ze/zir) is a local creative writer who started writing poetry and short stories at the age of 5. Born and raised on the East Coast, Galaxy moved out to the Bay Area for graduate school in 2004 and and has been living and writing out here ever since. Galaxy contributed a personal narrative to the anthology Soul Biz, published in 2022 on Amazon. An inspirational writer, speaker, and soul coach, Galaxy is committed to uplifting you on your life journey.

Photo by Tricia Teason (c) 2021