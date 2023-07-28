Middle Plaza Community Open House set for July 29

Stanford University invites you to the opening of Middle Plaza (400 El Camino Real), a new residential community in Menlo Park, which offers 215 rental apartment units, commercial, retail, and dining space, and a half-acre public plaza.

Celebrate with complimentary refreshments, family-friendly activities such as face painting, a bouncy house, corn hole, music in the Plaza, and tours of the residences anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Reserve your ticket(s) by filling out the Eventbrite RSVP. Please register everyone who will be attending, including children.

Spokesperson Joel Berman emailed that another 25 tickets were made available on Eventbrite but if tickets are sold out people can still attend.

Note: Limited on-site parking and bike storage racks will be available. Please do no park in adjacent parking lots and neighborhoods.