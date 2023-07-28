One-way traffic control open on State Route 84 near Woodside

State Route 84 (SR-84) between Fox Hill Road and Portola Road near the town of Woodside, was closed in March due to weather related landslides. The 250-foot-wide slide impacted the roadway and was not safe for motorists and bicyclists.

Caltrans crews have been working each day to repair the slope and construct a retaining structure on State Route 84 near Woodside.

A temporary one-way traffic control opened on Thursday, July 27, 2023, with the full reopening of SR-84 tentatively scheduled for October 2023.

In March, a landslide damaged a portion of State Route 84 at Portola Road near the town of Woodside.

For the latest updates please sign up for our weekly newsletter by submitting your email address at SR84slideupdates@dot.ca.gov.