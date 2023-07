The Dish will be closed from July 29 to August 12

Due to summer maintenance projects, The Dish trail will be closed from Saturday, July 29, through Saturday, August 12. It will re-open on Sunday, August 13.

Recent coyote activity has been reported in the area. Please be mindful of your surroundings. Report sightings to Stanford University Public Safety Office at (650) 724-7441.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018