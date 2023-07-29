Cafe Zoë hosting National Night Out festivities on August 1

We got an email from new Cafe Zoë owner Matt Burr (aka Neighborhood Pizza Guy) about activities planned for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1:

“We’ll have a bounce house, shave ice truck, the Oaxacan Kitchen food truck, door prizes, a fire truck stopping by, and I’ll be serving pizza slices. Should be a good time from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.”

Cafe Zoë is located in the Willows at 1929 Menalto.

There are two other registered NNO gatherings open to neighbors: Hamilton Park, 545 Hamilton Avenue, 5:00-8:00 pm and Seminary Oaks Park, 299 Santa Monica Avenue, 6:00-8:00 pm.

Photo by Linda Hubbard from 2022 National Night Out at Cafe Zoë (c) 2021