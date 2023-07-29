Cafe Zoë hosting National Night Out festivities on August 1

by Linda Hubbard on July 29, 2023

We got an email from new Cafe Zoë owner Matt Burr (aka Neighborhood Pizza Guy) about activities planned for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1:

“We’ll have a bounce house, shave ice truck, the Oaxacan Kitchen food truck, door prizes, a fire truck stopping by, and I’ll be serving pizza slices. Should be a good time from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.”

Cafe Zoë is located in the Willows at 1929 Menalto.

There are two other registered NNO gatherings open to neighbors: Hamilton Park, 545 Hamilton Avenue, 5:00-8:00 pm and Seminary Oaks Park, 299 Santa Monica Avenue, 6:00-8:00 pm.

Photo by Linda Hubbard from 2022 National Night Out at Cafe Zoë  (c) 2021

