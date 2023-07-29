Community gets a look at newly-opened Middle Plaza

We stopped briefly this morning at the community open house that Stanford University was holding at its new Middle Plaza facility on El Camino Real in Menlo Park.

There are 215 rental housing units available for lease to eligible Stanford faculty and staff along with approximately 145,000 square feet of commercial offices, 10,000 square feet of retail space, and a half-acre publicly accessible plaza.

Today’s activities included tours, games for kids and snacks for all provided by local vendors.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023