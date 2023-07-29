Support for Families with Special Needs is library topic on August 1

by Contributed Content on July 29, 2023

Caregivers of children with special needs face special challenges, but there is free help available in San Mateo County.

Come to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, August 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm as team members from The Family Resource Center by Ability Path share information about issues for families with special needs, as well as the free parent-to-parent support, outreach, information, and referral services available to them.

This program is held in conjunction with the special exhibition, The Super Parents: Caring for Children with Special Needs, on view at Menlo Park Library from June 12 through August 13.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search