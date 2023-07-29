Support for Families with Special Needs is library topic on August 1

Caregivers of children with special needs face special challenges, but there is free help available in San Mateo County.

Come to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, August 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm as team members from The Family Resource Center by Ability Path share information about issues for families with special needs, as well as the free parent-to-parent support, outreach, information, and referral services available to them.

This program is held in conjunction with the special exhibition, The Super Parents: Caring for Children with Special Needs, on view at Menlo Park Library from June 12 through August 13.