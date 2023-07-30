Spotted: Menlo Castle in Galway City
Emails Menlo Park resident Greg Hyde: “We traveled to Ireland — son Devin was on a rugby tour with Eagles Impact Rugby Academy.
“One stop was Galway, Menlo Park’s sister city in Ireland. They played at the University of Galway facilities with a beautiful view of Menlo Castle.”
Photos by Greg Hyde (c) 2023
Lydia Cooper July 30, 2023 at 5:52 pm
If possible would love to have Greg send the Menlo Park Historical Association that photo. We just have photos of the castle covered in ivy.
MPHA
800 Alma Street
Menlo Park. Or at
mphistorical@yahoo.com