Learn about California natives at the next Garden Talk on August 2

What are the best native plants for your garden? Menlo Park Library experts will share some ideas and answer your questions on Wednesday, August 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Native plants benefit our local birds and pollinators. Our experts tell you about some great varieties for your garden, and how to plant and care for them.

Online Garden talks take place on the first Wednesday of each month.