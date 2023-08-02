Spotted: Burmese cioppino at Burma Love in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on August 2, 2023

With two locations in San Francisco, Burma Love has migrated south to the Peninsula, opening a third restaurant in the new Springline development (1302 El Camino Real).

We dined there recently, well attended by host Ace (think that’s how he spells his name — charming and helpful).

A win for this big lover of cioppino — a Burmese version was on the menu featuring a great variety of fish in a delicious broth. And, of course, we had to try the much heralded tea leaf salad. Another winner.

We’ll be back.

Burma Love is open Monday-Thursday and Sunday from 4:00 to 9:00 pm; Friday and Saturday from 4:00 to 9:30 pm. Lunch service is planned for the future.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

