County of San Mateo County’s 19th annual Disaster Preparedness Day is August 5

by Contributed Content on August 3, 2023

The County of San Mateo’s 19th annual Disaster Preparedness Day will provide attendees the opportunity to learn from experts in a family-friendly setting with free hotdogs while supplies last and the opportunity for kids (and adults) to get up close with emergency-response vehicles.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the San Mateo County Event Center. Free parking will be available at the entrance at 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo.

Workshops will include how to make a basic family communications plan (where to go, who to contact) and what to pack in a basic and inexpensive emergency supplies kit. Local experts will teach classes on CPR, basic first aid and how to be firewise.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search