County of San Mateo County’s 19th annual Disaster Preparedness Day is August 5

The County of San Mateo’s 19th annual Disaster Preparedness Day will provide attendees the opportunity to learn from experts in a family-friendly setting with free hotdogs while supplies last and the opportunity for kids (and adults) to get up close with emergency-response vehicles.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the San Mateo County Event Center. Free parking will be available at the entrance at 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo.

Workshops will include how to make a basic family communications plan (where to go, who to contact) and what to pack in a basic and inexpensive emergency supplies kit. Local experts will teach classes on CPR, basic first aid and how to be firewise.