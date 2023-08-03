Document shredding for Menlo Park residents and businesses on August 5

Menlo Park residents and businesses can prevent identity theft by shredding sensitive documents at the City’s popular free shredding event which will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 9:00 am to noon at the City Corporation Yard, 333 Burgess Drive.

Confidential document destruction includes items such as receipts, checks, pre-approved credit applications, credit card statements, outdated tax returns, pre-printed envelopes, return address labels and business cards.

Participants are limited to three boxes (10″ x 12″ x 15″) per vehicle and materials will be shredded on-site. Documents with paper clips, staples and binder clips are acceptable. Please do not bring e-waste or household hazardous waste.

Vendors will pick up the shredding materials from car trunks.