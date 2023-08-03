Document shredding for Menlo Park residents and businesses on August 5

by Contributed Content on August 3, 2023

Menlo Park residents and businesses can prevent identity theft by shredding sensitive documents at the City’s popular free shredding event which will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 9:00 am to noon at the City Corporation Yard, 333 Burgess Drive.

Confidential document destruction includes items such as receipts, checks, pre-approved credit applications, credit card statements, outdated tax returns, pre-printed envelopes, return address labels and business cards.

Participants are limited to three boxes (10″ x 12″ x 15″) per vehicle and materials will be shredded on-site. Documents with paper clips, staples and binder clips are acceptable. Please do not bring e-waste or household hazardous waste.

Vendors will pick up the shredding materials from car trunks.

