Summer Impressions is the theme in August at Portola Art Gallery

“Summer Impressions” is a group exhibition of original artwork inspired by the season at the Portola Art Gallery this August.

Throughout the month, the award-winning artists of the gallery will showcase works of art that are smaller in size but large on value and creativity. The original paintings, photographs, ceramics, and woodworking make owning an original piece of art easier for the first time buyer, and make wonderful gifts for those on a special gift list.

An artist reception is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm

Founded in 1981 to showcase the work of local artists, the Portola Art Gallery was originally located in Portola Valley’s turn-of-the-century little red schoolhouse in the town center off of Portola Road. In 1996, the gallery was moved next to the town’s library, where it remained until relocating to Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park) in 2006. As a cooperative gallery, the 20 members — all from the Bay Area — share in the duties and costs of running the gallery. New artists are juried in as members leave.

Roses and Pagoda, oil by Alice Weil, 11×14″